Cars parked at the Tesla Fremont Factory in California on February 10, 2022. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk tweet cost Tesla investors US$12 billion, jury told in class-action lawsuit
- The US$12 billion estimate applies to all Tesla investors, which is a larger group than those who are part of the lawsuit
- Musk has testified that his tweet to have secured funding to take Tesla private was true, claiming a commitment by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund
