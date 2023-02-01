Cars parked at the Tesla Fremont Factory in California on February 10, 2022. Photo: AFP
Tesla
Elon Musk tweet cost Tesla investors US$12 billion, jury told in class-action lawsuit

  • The US$12 billion estimate applies to all Tesla investors, which is a larger group than those who are part of the lawsuit
  • Musk has testified that his tweet to have secured funding to take Tesla private was true, claiming a commitment by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund

Bloomberg

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Feb, 2023

