The AE200-series electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle from Aerofugia, the flying car subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, successfully completed its test flight on January 30, 2023. Photo: Weibo
Chinese carmaker Geely in race to take EVs to the skies as subsidiary Aerofugia completes trial run of five-seater flying car
- Aerofugia said its electric vertical take-off and landing prototype, the AE200, is the largest such vehicle to complete a maiden flight in China
- The global ‘urban air traffic’ sector is projected to become a US$1.5 trillion industry by 2040, with China making up about 29 per cent of the market
