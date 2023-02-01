Drivers of food delivery service Ele.me (in blue) and Meituan (in yellow) seen in Beijing on April 11, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Meituan and Ele.me go back to court in March as the bitter rivals continue fight over smart locker patents
- Meituan will defend itself against claims of patent infringement from Ele.me in Chongqing starting March 6, the latest in a series of legal challenges
- The patents revolve around smart lockers, which surged in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic as people ordered more online while trying to limit contact
