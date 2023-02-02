Eric Jing gives upbeat outlook for private sector. Photo: SCMP/ Tom Wang
Eric Jing gives upbeat outlook for private sector. Photo: SCMP/ Tom Wang
Ant Group
Tech /  Big Tech

Ant Group chairman Eric Jing gives bullish outlook for private sector amid renewed state support, with focus on digitalisation

  • Eric Jing said Ant will continue to focus on improving the digitalisation of small and micro enterprises
  • The positive remarks come as the Hangzhou-based fintech giant moves into the final stages of a lengthy restructuring process

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 11:26pm, 2 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Eric Jing gives upbeat outlook for private sector. Photo: SCMP/ Tom Wang
Eric Jing gives upbeat outlook for private sector. Photo: SCMP/ Tom Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE