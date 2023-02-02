Eric Jing gives upbeat outlook for private sector. Photo: SCMP/ Tom Wang
Ant Group chairman Eric Jing gives bullish outlook for private sector amid renewed state support, with focus on digitalisation
- Eric Jing said Ant will continue to focus on improving the digitalisation of small and micro enterprises
- The positive remarks come as the Hangzhou-based fintech giant moves into the final stages of a lengthy restructuring process
