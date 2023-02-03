The exterior of the Google Bay View campus on May 16, 2022, in Mountain View, California. Photo: TNS
Google workers protest job cuts, low wages in rallies held in California and New York offices
- The rallies began minutes after Alphabet reported US$13.6 billion in fourth-quarter profit, which one engineer said ‘debunked its own rationale’ for cuts
- Google is one of many Big Tech firms, including Microsoft and Amazon, cutting jobs amid economic headwinds
