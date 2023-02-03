People walk near a display advertising Apple’s iPhone 14 outside its store in Shanghai on November 7, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Apple’s Tim Cook blames supply disruption from China’s pandemic controls for revenue drop
- ‘Covid-19 challenges … significantly impacted’ iPhone supplies, the CEO said, after the world’s largest iPhone factory faced protests last year
- Apple’s fourth quarter revenue fell for the first time since early 2019, which Cook also blamed on a strong dollar and economic challenges
