AirPods supplier Luxshare Precision Industry Co, also known as Luxshare-ICT, has expanded its electronics contract manufacturing relationship with Apple to include premium iPhone models. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple contract manufacturer Luxshare in drive to grow beyond consumer electronics amid potential global supply chain realignments

  • Luxshare co-founder and chairwoman Grace Wang Laichun said the company has ‘put a lot of emphasis on pushing into new markets’
  • The Shenzhen-based company expects to increase its business in the telecommunications and auto industries

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 7:11pm, 3 Feb, 2023

