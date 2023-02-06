A man talks on a phone outside an Apple store in Shanghai on November 7, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Apple cuts iPhone 14 prices in China by up to US$125, making rare sales push following quarterly revenue drop
- Apple’s stores on JD.com offered discounts of up to 10.6 per cent, while bricks-and-mortar shops in Shenzhen sold out of some models
- The price cuts come after Apple reported a 5 per cent year-on-year decline in revenue to US$117 billion for the last quarter of 2022
