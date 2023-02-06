William Xiong (left), Cainiao’s chief strategy officer and general manager for Europe and Southeast Asia, signs an agreement with Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL eCommerce Solutions, that will see the companies combine their parcel locker networks in Poland. Photo: Handout
Alibaba’s Cainiao logistics firm teams up with Germany’s DHL on parcel lockers in Poland to tap local e-commerce growth
- Cainiao and DHL plan to invest US$65 million on building parcel lockers in one of Europe’s fastest growing e-commerce markets
- Alibaba’s logistics arm has been expanding its presence in Europe and the Americas with new sorting centres and smart lockers
