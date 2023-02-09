A rendering by architectural firm Aedas of Alibaba Group Holding’s headquarters expansion in the Yuhang district of Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Handout
Alibaba to speed up construction at latest phase of its global headquarters in Hangzhou amid more support from local government
- The new phase in the city’s Yuhang district is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2023
- It will also form the centrepiece of the local development project called Hangzhou Future Science Town
