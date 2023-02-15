ASML Holding is one of the key players in the rising conflict between the US and China over access to advanced chip-making technology. Photo: Shutterstock
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Dutch chip equipment maker ASML says ex-employee in China stole proprietary tech data, may have violated export controls

  • ASML says it has initiated an internal review after reporting the breach to authorities
  • This marks the second time in as many years that ASML has levelled charges against Chinese entities

BloombergReuters
Updated: 5:08pm, 15 Feb, 2023

