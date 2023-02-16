A customer stands underneath an illuminated Apple logo as he looks out the window of the Apple store located in central Sydney, Australia, on May 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Apple pushes back mixed-reality headset launch to June over hardware and software issues
- Apple now plans to launch the expected US$3,000 headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference as it tries to keep the release window in 2023
- The complexity of the device, which runs on an M2 chip and has 3D graphics, and battery life have introduced challenging and expensive problems
A customer stands underneath an illuminated Apple logo as he looks out the window of the Apple store located in central Sydney, Australia, on May 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters