A customer stands underneath an illuminated Apple logo as he looks out the window of the Apple store located in central Sydney, Australia, on May 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
A customer stands underneath an illuminated Apple logo as he looks out the window of the Apple store located in central Sydney, Australia, on May 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple pushes back mixed-reality headset launch to June over hardware and software issues

  • Apple now plans to launch the expected US$3,000 headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference as it tries to keep the release window in 2023
  • The complexity of the device, which runs on an M2 chip and has 3D graphics, and battery life have introduced challenging and expensive problems

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:00pm, 16 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A customer stands underneath an illuminated Apple logo as he looks out the window of the Apple store located in central Sydney, Australia, on May 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
A customer stands underneath an illuminated Apple logo as he looks out the window of the Apple store located in central Sydney, Australia, on May 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE