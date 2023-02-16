People pass by an advertisement for the Pico 4 virtual reality headset in Beijing on October 20, 2022. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance’s Pico virtual reality unit is cutting hundreds of jobs after ramping up competition with Meta
- Some teams will see nearly a third of their staff cut in the latest round of lay-offs for the TikTok owner, people familiar with the matter said
- ByteDance acquired the headset maker in 2021 in a bet on VR and recently launched the Pico 4, which has compared favourably to Meta’s Quest 2
People pass by an advertisement for the Pico 4 virtual reality headset in Beijing on October 20, 2022. Photo: Shutterstock