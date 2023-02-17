YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during the introduction of YouTube TV at YouTube Space LA on February 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. Wojcicki announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, that she is stepping down as CEO at YouTube after spending nine years as the head of the social media platform. Photo: AP
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki resigns, joining an exodus of high-profile women in Silicon Valley
- Over nine years running YouTube, Wojcicki grew revenue to US$29 billion and introduced new products like YouTube TV and Shorts, a TikTok competitor
- Powerful women in tech remain, but they tend to be more low profile than figures like Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg, Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer and HP’s Meg Whitman
