Lenovo laptop computers displayed at an electronics store in Belgrade, Serbia, on December 5, 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
World’s top PC maker Lenovo warns of job cuts after 24 per cent fall in revenue in fourth quarter
- Lenovo saw a steeper-than-expected revenue decline to US$15.3 billion last quarter, as rivals HP and Dell also grappled with slowing PC sales
- China’s pledge to spur consumer spending could soon boost electronics sales after dropping stringent Covid restrictions late last year
