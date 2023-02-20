PDD Holdings subsidiary Temu , the Boston-based budget shopping app operator, saw its weekly sales surge to reach a new all-time high earlier this month, ahead of the airing of its television advertisement during the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII on February 12 in the United States . Launched in the US last September, Temu – pronounced tee moo – recorded a gross merchandise volume exceeding US$50 million in the week through February 5, according to the latest figures from New York-based market research firm YipitData. The strong sales performance by Temu, which offers affordable merchandise across 29 major categories, augurs well for its strategy to expand into Canada this month . Nasdaq-listed PDD, which also operates Shanghai-based social e-commerce platform Pinduoduo , did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Among its peers in the US such as Amazon.com and Etsy, Temu has the most number of users that overlap with the target customer base of fast-fashion app operator Shein , although the PDD-owned platform has fewer overall subscribers, according to YipitData. Temu became one of the youngest brands to air a TV commercial during the annual broadcast of the National Football League ’s championship game on February 12, when its 30-second “Shop Like a Billionaire” ad aired twice during Super Bowl Sunday. It features a young female shopper adding an US$8.99 dress to her online cart, while a background voice says: “I feel so rich! Oh, yeah, I feel like a billionaire!” In contrast with “Shein’s strategy to chase bleeding-edge fashion armed with user behavioural data and obsessive supplier management, Temu’s offering is closer to a digital discount retailer of white-label goods”, said a January 18 report by investment research firm Sanford C Bernstein. “Top sellers on Temu are generally priced lower than on rival platforms,” the Bernstein report said. “For merchants this means lower gross margins, but Temu is responsible for logistics, marketing and operations in the US – meaning merchant overhead costs are low and operating margins are competitive.” Chinese e-commerce apps find success overseas with low-cost pricing strategy Next-generation Chinese e-commerce apps, led by Temu, Shein and ByteDance -owned TikTok Shop , emerged last year as an online retail force in the US and other large consumer markets around the world on the back of their highly competitive pricing strategy, which has challenged more established global shopping platforms such as Amazon. Since its launch last year, Temu has become one of the most downloaded apps in the market. It was ranked first in the free iPhone app category on Apple’s US App Store in the past 30 days, according to research firm Sensor Tower. Parent PDD’s focus on market expansion in North America also reflects its confidence in Temu’s subsidies-heavy business model. PDD’s “international business is currently in a very early stage”, said Liu Jun, the company’s vice-president of finance, said during a conference call with analysts last November after reporting the firm’s third-quarter financial results. The “current impact on our financial numbers is small”, Liu said.