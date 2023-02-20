TikTok owner ByteDance will change its bimonthly employee goal-setting and review, a management scheme that encourages internal competition, into a process conducted every three months, as the company continues to streamline operations amid fierce competition across its industry. By adjusting when its objective-and-key-results (OKR) framework is conducted, ByteDance co-founder and chief executive Liang Rubo said the Chinese tech unicorn expects to have more time “to reflect on truly meaningful progress” and “be more flexible” so that every business unit can “adjust its own cadence”, according to an internal letter released on Friday that was seen by the South China Morning Post. The change will be applied at the Beijing-based company’s next business review meeting, which was rescheduled to early April from early March. “By reducing the meeting frequency, we can facilitate more structured and in-depth theme discussions to cover more aspects of our business and management,” Liang said. Founded in 2012, ByteDance has been conducting OKR reviews for at least eight years, adopting the same framework to define measurable goals and track outcomes that is widely used by Silicon Valley tech giants from Intel Corp to Google owner Alphabet. The workforce was generally pleased about the adjustment, according to two ByteDance employees who asked for anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to media. One of them described the bimonthly review cycle as being “too fast”, which typically resulted in “tough goals” to achieve. ByteDance has decided to make a change because it “does not need to maintain as much control” after “evolving from an early- to mid-stage start-up into a mature, pre- IPO company”, said Cameron Johnson, an adjunct faculty instructor at New York University and a partner at Shanghai-based Tidal Wave Solutions. “Now that the business is bigger and evolving, the change gives managers and teams more time to focus on the goals at hand,” said Johnson, adding that a quarterly review should “encourage employees to stretch themselves and take a longer-term view of the business”. ByteDance’s VR headset maker Pico is cutting hundreds of jobs The move to implement quarterly OKR reviews reflects how ByteDance is keen to sharpen its operational adjustments amid recent reorganisation efforts. After cutting hundreds of jobs across multiple departments at the end of 2022, ByteDance has started lay-offs affecting hundreds of employees at virtual reality headset unit Pico, as TikTok dismissed its remaining employees in India . ByteDance boss Liang told employees in December that the company needs to “get fit”, as it streamlines operations. That remark was made months after chief financial officer Julie Gao said the company had no plans to go public. Before the recent lay-offs, ByteDance in November 2021 became one the first major Chinese tech companies to explicitly discourage employees from working overtime . The firm asked its nearly 100,000 employees to start following a “1075” schedule – 10am to 7pm, five days a week – representing a potentially life-changing move to many in China’s internet industry who have grown accustomed to toiling into the late night and weekends. ByteDance-owned Douyin looks to shake up China’s on-demand local services sector The new OKR review schedule also comes at a time when ByteDance continues to make inroads into new markets. ByteDance-owned Douyin , the Chinese version of hit global short video service TikTok , has been making aggressive moves in various segments of the on-demand e-commerce services sector that is dominated by Meituan . The firm is also broadening its artificial intelligence activities with Haomo.AI Technology Co, a start-up controlled by Great Wall Motors chairman Wei Jianjun , as they establish the country’s largest dedicated computing centre for autonomous driving . Meanwhile, ByteDance faces mounting political pressure in the US and other major Western markets owing to security concerns about TikTok. Chew Shou Zi , the chief executive of TikTok, is expected to give testimony in the US Congress about the app’s operations in late March.