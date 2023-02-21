Chinese on-demand local services giant Meituan has started recruiting riders in Hong Kong, signalling the company’s move to expand in the local food delivery market dominated by Foodpanda and Deliveroo . Apart from riders, Meituan is also looking to hire so-called foot soldiers who are dispatched on foot to make deliveries, according to a recruitment document posted on the company’s Telegram channel on Tuesday. Candidates eligible to work in Hong Kong as riders must be at least 18 years old, while those recruited as foot soldiers must be at least 16. As an incentive, new riders who complete a certain volume of orders will receive an extra pay of HK$2,500. A new Meituan rider in the city who records 500 deliveries over a 30-day period is projected to draw a monthly pay of up to HK$35,000, according to an estimate by financial daily newspaper Hong Kong Economic Times. Meituan, which has around 70 per cent market share in the larger mainland food delivery market, declined to comment on its Hong Kong expansion. The Beijing-based company’s move to Hong Kong comes at a time when a slew of Chinese tech giants are seeking to increase business beyond their home market amid economic headwinds. Mainland China’s economy only grew 3 per cent last year , missing its 5.5 per cent target growth rate. The 2022 figure was only slightly better than the 2.2 per cent growth seen in 2020 , which was the lowest since 1976. Domestic competition is also heating up for Meituan. ByteDance -owned Douyin , the Chinese version of hit global short video platform TikTok , has been making aggressive moves in various segments of on-demand e-commerce on the mainland. ByteDance-owned Douyin looks to shake up China’s on-demand local services sector Meituan’s foray into the local food delivery market appears to be more of a symbolic gesture than anything else, according to Wang Kai, a Hong Kong-based senior equity analyst at Morningstar Asia. “Meituan expanding into Hong Kong doesn’t really move the needle since there’s only seven million people here, compared to the 700 million already on its platform [in mainland China],” Wang said. Still, other analysts see Meituan sharpening its focus on food delivery. “Meituan appears to be targeting food delivery revenue growth of over 20 per cent this year,” Robin Zhu, a senior analyst at research and brokerage firm AB Bernstein in Hong Kong, wrote in a report published on February 6. “For all the concerns around social insurance charges, and labour costs more broadly, we think Meituan will be able to gradually raise delivery charges over time … boosting profit per order.”