Alibaba Group Holding slashed nearly 20,000 jobs in 2022, its latest financial filing shows, as the e-commerce giant grappled with the combined economic headwinds of slowing growth, intensified competition, and regulatory scrutiny. The Hangzhou-based company, which owns the South China Morning Post, reported low-single-digit revenue growth for the October-to-December quarter, which came as Beijing started to ease a crackdown on Big Tech firms and eased pandemic control measures after three years of rigid zero-Covid policies. Alibaba revenue increased 2 per cent to 247.76 billion yuan (US$35.92 billion) for the quarter, beating the 245.87 billion yuan estimated by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Net income reached 46.8 billion yuan, compared with 27.7 billion yuan a year earlier, better than the analysts’ estimates of 34.8 billion yuan, primarily due to a goodwill impairment of 22.4 billion yuan related to the digital media and entertainment segment. Adjusted profit grew 12 per cent to 49.9 billion yuan. Alibaba is among many major tech firms around the world that has been shedding staff over concerns of a slowing economy. Its total headcount was down to 239,740 by the end of December, compared with 243,903 three months earlier. The company had 259,316 employees at the end of 2021. “We delivered a solid quarter despite softer demand, supply chain and logistics disruptions due to the impact of changes in Covid-19 measures,” said Daniel Zhang Yong, chairman and CEO of Alibaba. “Looking ahead, we expect continued recovery in consumer sentiment and economic activity.” Alibaba shares rose 2.4 per cent in Hong Kong on Thursday, ahead of the earnings release. Despite pessimism over the economy, markets had responded favourably late last year to indications that Beijing was easing a two-year crackdown that saw tech giants get hit with multiple fines and business disrupted by investigations and new regulation. The Hang Seng Tech Index surged by about 60 per cent from the end of October through January, but it has fallen by over 10 per cent since a peak on January 27. Earlier this month, top executives from China’s largest internet companies met officials from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology , one of the nation’s primary regulators of the tech industry, to discuss ways to push forward the “high-quality development of the internet sector”, as Beijing seeks to bolster economic growth. However, the economy has yet to recover from the pandemic. In December, retail sales of social consumer goods were down 1.8 per cent year on year to about 4 trillion yuan, according to government data. For the full year, those sales fell 0.2 per cent to about 44 trillion yuan. China’s tech giants have entered a period of stagnation as they put more emphasis on profits and cutting losses rather than expanding at any cost. In the September quarter, Alibaba revenue rose 3 per cent year on year , a slight improvement from the flat growth in the previous quarter. Tencent Holdings reported a 2 per cent decline in revenue for the third quarter, only its second drop in quarterly revenue since it publicly listed in 2004. The social media and video gaming giant has yet to report fourth quarter results.