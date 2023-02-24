NetEase does not expect to launch any overseas titles until 2025. Photo: AP
NetEase does not expect to launch any overseas titles until 2025. Photo: AP
NetEase says it does not expect to launch any new video games with overseas studios until at least 2025 after Blizzard break-up

  • NetEase’s investment in studios outside China is unlikely to generate any ‘positive surprises’ for revenue in the coming two or three years
  • Company wants to increase the share of overseas revenue to between 40 and 50 per cent of total, although no timeframe has been specified

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 7:31pm, 24 Feb, 2023

