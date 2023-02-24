NetEase does not expect to launch any overseas titles until 2025. Photo: AP
NetEase says it does not expect to launch any new video games with overseas studios until at least 2025 after Blizzard break-up
- NetEase’s investment in studios outside China is unlikely to generate any ‘positive surprises’ for revenue in the coming two or three years
- Company wants to increase the share of overseas revenue to between 40 and 50 per cent of total, although no timeframe has been specified
