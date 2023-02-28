Apple’s leading electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group is expanding its presence in Zhengzhou, the central Chinese city that is home to the world’s largest iPhone plant , after efforts by government officials to convince the Taiwanese assembler to keep its local operations. Taiwan-listed Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has leased a 293-acre plot in the Zhengzhou Comprehensive Bonded Zone for around 197 million yuan (US$28 million), according to an exchange filing on Monday. The company plans to build smart warehouses at the new site, which is rented from Zhengzhou’s natural resources and planning bureau and other local authorities through the firm’s subsidiary Hongfujin Precision Electronics (Zhengzhou) Co. The deal was announced days after Foxconn chairman and CEO Liu Young-way visited Zhengzhou, where he met Lou Yangsheng, the Chinese Communist Party ’s Secretary in central Henan province. Officials assured Liu that the government would provide comprehensive “services” to Foxconn’s local operations, and urged the firm to “take root” in Henan, according to a statement published by the municipal government of Zhengzhou, the provincial capital. Foxconn is the largest importer and exporter in Henan, according to local newspaper Henan Daily, which described the company’s operations in Zhengzhou as having a major impact on the local economy. However, the iPhone maker’s operation in Zhengzhou was severely disrupted late last year by the exodus of tens of thousands of employees and worker protests that turned violent amid a coronavirus outbreak that began in October. “Covid-19 challenges … significantly impacted the supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and lasted through most of December,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during an earnings call earlier this month, referring to the turmoil at Foxconn Zhengzhou. The California-based tech giant blamed the supply chain troubles in China for its surprise revenue decline in the December quarter . Foxconn and other Apple suppliers have been stepping up moves to expand production outside mainland China. Foxconn announced earlier this month that it secured a new site in Vietnam , following reports that it was relocating some MacBook production to the country, with the first products expected to ship as early as May. Foxconn also invested US$500 million in its Indian subsidiary in December, and plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone plant in the country over two years, according to a report by Reuters in November. India is expected to assemble as much as half of the world’s iPhones by 2027 , according to a recent forecast by Taiwan-based DigiTimes Research.