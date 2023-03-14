Chinese entrepreneurs are in the process of withdrawing assets from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after a chaotic weekend that ended with the insolvent institution getting a guarantee from US regulators that depositors would be made whole. Wang Xiangdao, founder of AI-based HR tech company MoSeeker, said the company has some assets in SVB, but not enough to “affect operations”. “I’m still unable to withdraw the money,” he told the South China Morning Post on Tuesday. “My account was frozen twice for some unknown reason and I can [only] try again tomorrow morning.” SVB collapse is another headache for China tech start-ups with US backing Investors in the Shanghai-based company, founded in 2014, include Recruit Holdings, Infinity Venture Partners and SPD Silicon Valley Bank, a joint venture between SVB and Shanghai Pudong Development Government. The joint venture said on Saturday that, as a separate entity registered in China , its balance sheet is independent of SVB’s. Wang said he is still optimistic about the situation but prefers to “choose big banks” in the future. “Anyway, it has already happened,” he added. Some companies revealed that access to their accounts at SVB had already resumed. Andon Health said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that its deposits in SVB were fully available on Tuesday, with no losses suffered. The company revealed in a previous statement that its SVB deposits accounted for 5 per cent of its total cash and financial assets. Since the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) guaranteed on Sunday to back all deposits after a run on SVB, customers around the world have been lining up to withdraw funds. A video from CNBC showed customers in California queuing outside the bank early on Monday to ensure they get their money. Indian entrepreneurs with funds in SVB also expressed relief after the FDIC announcement, according to a report by The Times of India. In a research note, Citic Securities said SVB was an “individual case” and not indicative of broader instability. “The US financial system is relatively stable and unlikely to have systemic risk,” analysts Xu Guanghong and Wang Yihan wrote in the note published yesterday. Tim Mayopoulos, the new CEO of SVB, said in a letter sent to clients late Monday that the institution is “open and conducting business as usual”, according to copies shared on social media. Cross-border transactions, however, are “expected to resume … in the coming days”. The resumption of transactions at SVB allowed tech companies to take a breather after a chaotic weekend. The Santa Clara, California-based bank was one of the biggest lenders to start-ups in the US. It collapsed on Friday after depositors raced to withdraw funds amid the bank’s steep losses from US Treasury bonds. In an effort to avoid contagion, the Treasury, Federal Reserve and the FDIC jointly announced on Sunday night that depositors of the failed SVB would have access to all of their money starting on Monday, while announcing new facilities to backstop deposit withdrawals across the banking system.