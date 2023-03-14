China’s video gaming industry association has drafted new self-discipline guidelines for the industry with “dos and don’ts” for the distribution and promotion of games, aimed at clarifying rules in another area of regulation. The Gaming Publishing Committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association published the draft on Tuesday on its official WeChat account, and will solicit opinions until April 13. The draft was co-written by over a dozen Chinese gaming and tech companies, including Tencent Holdings, Perfect World, 37Games, iDreamSky, Kuaishou Technology and Huawei Technologies Co. It is the first detailed set of self-discipline rules since Beijing called for tighter controls in late 2021. “In 2021, the number of domestic gamers reached 666 million … driven by the huge market and interest, a large number of games were illegally published and promoted, flooding the market,” said the association. “A continuation of this trend is not conducive to the healthy development of the video game industry.” The rules will help to address problems such as counterfeiting, copyright disputes, gaming addiction, excessive consumption and user privacy violations, according to the association. Under the rules, a game must meet 11 requirements in terms of content before distribution, including no “leaks of state secrets, endangering national security, or damaging national honour and interests” and must not “promote obscenity, pornography, gambling, violence, or aid crimes”. Adverts for games must also be “in line with the requirements of building a Socialist Spiritual Civilisation”, according to the rules. “The majority of the new rules follow provisions in existing laws and regulations for online games,” said Lilith Lee, a partner at Guangdong Baishijie law firm. Chinese developers account for growing share of overseas mobile video game market “But they will serve as an integrated reference point for upsteam and downstream practitioners across the entire industry, not just for a certain type.” The rules also have strict requirements on the protection of minors, a key focus of previous state crackdowns on the industry, after President Xi Jinping said in 2021 that addiction to online games could have a bad influence on Chinese children. Online games must be connected to the “Online Game Anti-addiction Real-name Verification System”, an embedded technology which will identify if a player is under 18 and thereby limit the player’s game time to three hours a week. In August 2021, Beijing limited gaming time for players under the age of 18 to 8pm to 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, making China one of the most stringent markets in the world when it comes to tackling gaming addiction among kids. In September 2021, the video gaming industry association and 213 video gaming companies, including Tencent and NetEase, signed a self-regulation pact committing them to banning the kind of content frowned on by Chinese authorities, including content deemed “politically harmful” or “historically nihilistic”. Publication of the new rules, which began to be drafted last March, comes amid an easing of regulatory pressure on the industry, specifically the approval of more licences for new titles, raising hopes for an industry recovery. The National Press and Publication Administration, which is in charge of licensing video games in the country, has approved 175 new video game licences in the first two months of 2023, nearly one-third of the total number approved in 2022. However, video gaming addiction among minors is likely to remain top of mind for regulators, according to some industry insiders. At the annual conference held by the semi-official video gaming industry organisation in February, the association said that protecting children from the harmful effects of video gaming remains a “long-term” task that needs more work, three months after it declared an initial victory in reducing gaming addiction among minors.