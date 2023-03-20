ByteDance and Tencent Holdings both released new apps recently, as China’s Big Tech firms gun for new growth after nearly two years of business retreat and consolidation under Beijing’s tightened regulatory scrutiny. Social media and video gaming giant Tencent earlier this month launched Xiaoe Yuyin, a social media app that includes a voice chat function for users to play video games as teams. Still in testing mode, the app currently targets players of Tencent’s blockbuster multiplayer online battle game Honour of Kings , helping them match up with each other and showing data of their performances, according to the app’s introduction on iOS and Android app stores. TikTok owner ByteDance meanwhile has unveiled a medium- and long-form video app named Qing Tao, launched by the same team that operates Douyin, China’s most popular short video app. Qing Tao, which translates as “green peach”, is aimed at younger users with interest in knowledge content such as electronic gadgets, popular science and culture, according to the app’s introduction page. The new apps reflect efforts by Chinese internet companies to strengthen their grip on their respective fields amid an intensifying competition for the eyeballs of China’s 1.2 billion mobile internet users. Douyin, which boasts 600 million daily active users, is facing challenges from key rival Kuaishou Technology and Tencent’s fast-growing Channels, accessible to all users of its super app WeChat. In a bid to diversify its business, Douyin has made forays into new segments including food delivery . Qing Tao enables ByteDance to expand its focus beyond short videos and into longer content, an area currently dominated by other user-generated video sites such as Bilibili. So-called knowledge videos, which range from simple how-to tutorials to lengthy academic lectures, have become one of the fastest-growing content categories on Chinese video sites amid growing government control on entertainment content. Bilibili said in 2021 that knowledge videos accounted for 45 per cent of its total views , while Douyin said the volume of such videos on its platform increased over 35 per cent last year. While Chinese tech companies have repeatedly churned out new products to test the waters over the years, ByteDance and Tencent’s new apps come as the industry has slowed down its pace of expansion. In December, Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng told employees that they should get into the habit of controlling expenses and focusing on core areas. The Shenzhen-based giant had gone through months of cost-cutting efforts, including shrinking its workforce and shutting certain businesses, as economic and regulatory headwinds hurt businesses such as video gaming and advertising.