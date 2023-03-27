China’s technology entrepreneurs have started to debate how far the country lags behind OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT and its updated GPT4 large language model (LLM), with Baidu’s founder Robin Li seeing a gap of months while Qihoo 360 Zhou Hongyi founder sees a gap of about “two or three years”. Baidu’s Li, who this month unveiled Ernie Bot – the search engine’s rival to artificial intelligence (AI) powered ChatGPT, said in a live broadcast at Geekpark, a community for Chinese technology professionals, that Ernie Bot was only about “one or two months” behind ChatGPT. “According to analysis by [our] team, we are currently at about the level ChatGPT was at in January,” Li said. Zhou of cybersecurity firm Qihoo 360 told the government-organised China Development Forum that China’s own LLM technology is “two to three years behind” OpenAI’s GPT4. However, Zhou said that China should keep investing in the technology as the direction is clear and “there are no insurmountable obstacles”. In the battle of the AI bots, ChatGPT and Ernie Bot throw different punches The capabilities of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI bot and the updated GPT4 have shocked China’s tech professionals into action, with many rushing to launch rival technologies. Li said Baidu was under “huge pressure and a sense of crisis” after seeing ChatGPT and felt that the “the gap [between China] and leading international levels [in the field] has widened”. Meanwhile, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post, and internet giant Tencent Holdings have announced plans to build similar services. Meituan co-founder Wang Huiwen and search engine giant Sogou’s former chief Wang Xiaochuan have both jumped onto the ChatGPT bandwagon. While the jury is still out over how long it will take China to catch up in the AI chatbot space, the government has already started to limit access to ChatGPT as part of Beijing’s long-standing effort to restrict uncensored information on its internet behind the Great Firewall. Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party’s official mouthpiece the People’s Daily, recently painted a rosy picture of China’s AI development, saying it has been in the “fast lane” in recent years, with a wide array of business applications. The article did not touch on issues such as US trade sanctions on the export to China of advanced GPU chips, which are critical to AI computation power. Instead, it highlighted the size of China’s AI sector, which grew by 18 per cent year-on-year in 2022 to 508 billion yuan (US$74 billion), with over 4,200 AI companies across the country.