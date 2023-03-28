Alibaba Group Holding will overhaul its sprawling operations, as China’s largest technology conglomerate undertakes its biggest corporate restructuring since its establishment more than two decades ago in Jack Ma’s Hangzhou apartment. The company will reorganise its businesses into six independently run entities: Cloud Intelligence Group, e-commerce under Taobao -Tmall, Cainiao’s smart logistics operations , Local Services group, Global Digital Business Group, and the Digital Media and Entertainment Group. The listing status of Alibaba’s shares in New York and Hong Kong will remain unaffected, said the company, which owns the South China Morning Post. Alibaba’s group chief executive Daniel Zhang will sit at the apex of the holding company, but will devolve all operational decisions including hiring and firing, research, profit and losses to the CEOs of each business unit, according to his letter to the company’s employees. “This transformation will empower all our businesses to become more agile, enhance decision-making, and enable faster responses to market changes,” Zhang said. “With this change, middle and back office functions at [Alibaba] will be slimmed down, while only functions required for listed company compliance will be retained.” The objectives of the overhaul are to streamline the management and shorten the decision making process to help reignite its entrepreneurial spirit, according to the plan. Start-ups only look good to their founders, like “newborn babies to their parents” but they can grow and develop with dedication, love and hard work, said Ma in 2017 during a speech to mark the International Women’s Day. The agility, responsiveness and innovativeness of a company with 200,000 employees is “severely restricted,” Alibaba said. The fact that the biggest breakthroughs today have come from start-ups and small companies with a few hundred staff, is proof of the new tendency in the technological world, Alibaba said. In delegating its centralised decision-making process, Alibaba is taking a page out of the playbook of globally prominent technology conglomerates like Alphabet, which was created as the holding company for Google’s internet search, life sciences, Calogo, Google X, Google Ventures and Google Capital. Each of the business units will have to face the tests of market forces themselves, and find their own path to compete, including the possibility of seeking their own fundraising avenues through initial public offerings (IPOs), said Alibaba. The six units would not be evenly matched in size or business scope. Nearly 70 per cent of Alibaba’s 170 billion yuan (US$24.7 billion) in third-quarter revenue came from the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, comprising mostly Taobao and Tmall Marketplace. But the cloud computing business is Alibaba’s fastest-growing unit with the biggest potential, with its revenue growing 3 per cent to 20.2 billon yuan in the three months ended December. Alibaba runs China’s largest cloud-computing business. Zhang will personally head the new Cloud Intelligence unit, in charge of cloud computing and big data. Trudy Dai will head the Taobao-Tmall unit as CEO, while Yu Yongfu will head the Local Services Group, Alibaba said. Cainiao’s current CEO Wan Lin will continue to head the smart logistics group, while Jiang Fan will head the Global Digital business group, and Fan Luyuan will lead the Digital Media group, Alibaba said. “Every [Alibaba employee], no matter which business group or company he or she is in, must rediscover his or her entrepreneurial spirit and be baptised by the market through your passion and strength, and build a future that belongs to you,” Zhang said.