A smartphone shows the SMIC logo in front of the company’s website. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s top chip foundry SMIC posts record revenue, profits for 2022 despite US sanctions
- SMIC’s revenue grew 33.6 per cent year on year to US$7.2 billion in 2022, while net profits reached US$1.8 billion, both record amounts
- R&D spending equalled 10.1 per cent of total revenue, down for a third year from 11.7 per cent and 17.3 per cent in 2021 and 2020, respectively
