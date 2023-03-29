Alibaba Group Holding’s biggest corporate restructuring in its 24-year history paves the way for multiple initial public offerings stemming from its various operations, according to group CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba’s decision to overhaul its sprawling US$257 billion empire by reorganising its business into six independently-run groups marked the most important move that Zhang, 51, has made since taking over the top executive position from company founder Jack Ma in 2015. Shares of Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, surged in New York and Hong Kong after the plan was announced on Tuesday. In a 16-minute video interview released on Wednesday by China Business News, a Shanghai-based media outlet, Zhang said it was time to let Alibaba’s six major business clusters – cloud intelligence, Taobao-Tmall commerce, local services, Cainiao smart logistics, global digital commerce, and digital media and entertainment – to fly solo. “When the kids are grown, they need to leave home to face the market by themselves,” Zhang said. “I hope there will be multiple listed companies emerging from the Alibaba system, and that they will continue to nurture their own sons and daughters, and cultivate more listed companies.” “A public listing is essentially a market test: If large institutions and small individual investors are willing to subscribe to your shares, then it shows your business is doing well and you are welcome by them,” Zhang said. “That’s a lot more powerful than a 3.5, 3.75, or 3.25 performance grade,” he added, referring to Alibaba’s staff appraisal mechanism. The Hangzhou-based company’s sweeping overhaul, which resulted in the delegation of management authorities to individual business groups, came after years of deliberations among Zhang and other executives, according to sources familiar with the process, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak publicly. One reason was that Alibaba’s business had become too big to be managed efficiently by a few individuals, particularly Zhang, one of the sources said. Zhang, a former accountant, has been China’s “busiest CEO” for years, overseeing a business empire spanning multiple industries across the globe, according to Chinese media outlet LatePost. The job required him to fly to Southeast Asia twice a month to check in on Lazada, the regional e-commerce operation owned by Alibaba, the report said, and the CEO even had his own office in the building in Shanghai that houses the firm’s food delivery business Ele.me. In his latest video interview, Zhang said the organisation needs to become more agile. “For instance, when we are sitting in Hangzhou today, it is very hard for us to think about how to tackle the Southeast Asia market from here.” Zhang said that few technology conglomerates in the world can match Alibaba’s business complexity. “There are bigger players than Alibaba, but there are few that can compare with Alibaba in terms of the diversity and span of its business portfolio,” he said. “The culture of Alibaba engineers in Yungu [the technical base of Alibaba in Hangzhou] is already very different from the culture at [the firm’s video and entertainment units] Youku and Ali Pictures,” Zhang said. Analysts said it is opportune for Alibaba to undergo an organisational overhaul now, as Beijing resumes a positive attitude towards Big Tech and private entrepreneurship after a year-long regulatory crackdown on the internet industry. “It’s the right time to do the restructuring, as its core business faces a friendlier competitive environment,” said Shawn Yang, managing director of boutique investment bank Blue Lotus Capital. “The company had been making some adjustments in the past year to reduce its reliance on Taobao.” “Alibaba is a big company, and it has been here for a long time, so people are worried about whether it still has a fighting spirit. [The restructuring] encourages [each unit] to be more forward-looking,” Yang said. Under the new structure, each of Alibaba’s six business groups will have its own senior management team answering to its own board of directors. While nearly 70 per cent of Alibaba’s 170 billion yuan (US$24.7 billion) revenue in the third quarter came from its domestic commerce unit of Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, other units from Cainiao logistics to cloud computing services have the potential for more growth, analysts said. Alibaba “certainly feels a little more like a sluggish corporate giant with less spark than it used to feel”, said Mark Tanner, managing director of Shanghai-based consultancy China Skinny. “Perhaps Zhang wanted to ignite a little of the old fire by doing something dramatic.” “More nimble business units will enable it to compete better with the likes of [TikTok owner] ByteDance and other competitors in a market that is more saturated, with less opportunities for growth than there has ever been,” Tanner said.