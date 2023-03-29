Kuaishou Technology posted better-than-expected revenue last year to trim its losses to US$2 billion, down from US$11.3 billion in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s No 2 short video platform operator Kuaishou narrows its losses in 2022 amid stiff competition from ByteDance-owned Douyin

  • Kuaishou narrowed its net loss to US$218 million in the fourth quarter from US$902 million in the same period in 2021
  • For the whole of 2022, the company trimmed its losses to US$2 billion, down from US$11.3 billion the previous year

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 10:21pm, 29 Mar, 2023

