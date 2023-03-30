In this photo illustration, the Hulu logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: Shutterstock Images
In this photo illustration, the Hulu logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: Shutterstock Images
US streaming giant Hulu cuts 200 jobs in Beijing research centre as tech job losses widen

  • The Beijing facility is focused on developing online video playback technologies, as well as advertising and content recommendation algorithms
  • The restructuring by Hulu has triggered concerns that more US firms might leave China and displace local employees amid deteriorating Sino-US ties

Ben Jiang in Beijingand Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:04pm, 30 Mar, 2023

