Mainland technology companies and entrepreneurs should brace for rising geopolitical tension between China and the US, and look for opportunities in new markets, investors and analysts warned. Chinese internet companies venturing abroad need to broaden their geographical diversity to hedge against risks in the US market, Ben Harburg, managing partner of MSA Capital, said in an interview with the Post on the sidelines of the Fortune Forum on Thursday in Guangzhou, the capital of eastern Guangdong province. “A lot of Chinese companies are undervaluing the risk posed in the US. There is the potential that in the future, Shein and Temu could struggle in the United States,” Harburg said, naming two Chinese fast-fashion shopping apps targeting overseas consumers . “A lot of the actions that the US government has taken started off under the umbrella of national security, but the reality is that a lot of them are more about protectionism and protecting American incumbents.” Beijing-based MSA Capital has advised its portfolio companies to avoid the US market as early as six years ago, and to explore new markets such as Southeast Asia and Europe, Harburg said. The investment portfolio of the venture capital firm includes Chinese food delivery giant Meituan , electric vehicle maker Nio , and fast fashion e-commerce platform Cider. “Certainly for companies like Cider, Shein and TikTok, America is too big a market to miss, but our first recommendation is always ‘if you can avoid it, do avoid it’, because there’s a degree of risk that is outside your control.” These apps, owned by China-based companies, are trying to position themselves as international businesses and avoid association with their home country, but many have found it difficult to change the perception of US politicians and voters. However, the heightened risks of operating in the US have not dampened Harburg’s interest in finding the next TikTok. “The key is to just make sure that you’re not having all of your eggs in one basket,” he said. As more Chinese internet firms launch services catering to overseas markets, some are facing increasing political scrutiny. TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi faced blistering questioning during a Congressional hearing in Washington last week, as US lawmakers grilled him on the app’s alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, faces growing calls to ban the app in the US, and devices owned by the US government were recently banned from installing the app. Apart from scrutiny of internet services, the US has imposed a slew of restrictions to curb China’s ambitions in key technologies, including semiconductors. Since last year, the US government has imposed tighter export controls covering advanced semiconductors, as well as restrictions on talent and capital flow into China. Those moves have forced Chinese start-ups to deal with abrupt blows to their supply of key technologies, while pushing them to identify new opportunities, said Joyce Wang Xiaohui, managing partner at PeakView Capital, during the forum. “One of our main focuses in the past few years is domestic replacement [for foreign technologies], and we have been doing quite well,” said Wang. “Investors and entrepreneurs are actually more active in these areas.” In the future, there will be more technological rivalry than cooperation between China and the US, according to Ding Xueliang, a professor at Shenzhen University with research interests in politics and sociology. “Competition is more fierce and collaboration is more difficult when advanced technology is involved, and the possibility for collaboration is significantly lower when national security is involved,” Ding said. At a separate media event hosted by consultancy Bain & Co in Shanghai on Wednesday, partner Larry Zhu also cautioned enterprises to have “the right expectations” when it comes to geopolitical risks. “We don’t want to present a false picture of peace and prosperity,” he said. “The geopolitical issue is becoming more obvious … especially when big events like the US presidential election take place next year.” “Geopolitical issues will become the new normal. All companies that want to go abroad must do a good job keeping this in mind,” Zhu said.