Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong said change is necessary for the company to continue moving forward. Photo: dpa
Alibaba CEO sees group evolving as ‘asset and capital operator’ after the US$257 billion tech empire is split into 6 independent entities
- Alibaba’s Daniel Zhang said the group will initially retain control over the boards of the new companies created under its restructuring plan
- He expected stability to be ‘driven by the strong value that can be created through synergies’ between the new firms
