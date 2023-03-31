Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (centre) looks on after arriving for the Huawei 2022 annual report press conference in Shenzhen, March 31, 2023. Photo: AFP
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou faces uphill battle in reversing flat revenue, plummeting profits
- Privately-held Huawei recorded 642.3 billion yuan in sales for 2022, a slim 0.9 per cent growth rate compared to 636.8 billion yuan in 2021
- The Shenzhen-based company attributed the profit plunge to record-high R&D expenditure and investment in new businesses
Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (centre) looks on after arriving for the Huawei 2022 annual report press conference in Shenzhen, March 31, 2023. Photo: AFP