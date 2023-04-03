The logo of Douyin, the Chinese equivalent to TikTok, seen on the ByteDance building in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sales of TikTok owner ByteDance up over 30 per cent in 2022 to reach US$80 billion, matching Tencent’s revenue
- That double-digit growth, revealed in a recent memo to investors, topped most global internet leaders, including Meta Platforms and Amazon.com
- That pace of expansion underscores the resilience of ByteDance’s business at a time the US is threatening to join India in banning TikTok
