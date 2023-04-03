Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies selling vehicles in its flagship store in Shenzhen on April 21, 2021. Photo: SCMP/ Celia Chen
Huawei’s carmaking ambitions face challenges under US sanctions and concerns over brand identity

  • Huawei’s head of smart cars Richard Yu said during a forum that the company is having trouble finding partners amid competition at home and sanctions abroad
  • Providing the ‘smarts’ for electric cars was one big pivot for the telecoms equipment maker after US sanctions all but killed its lucrative smartphone business

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Apr, 2023

