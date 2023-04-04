Customers outside the first physical Shein store in Madrid, Spain, June 2, 2022. Photo: Getty Images
Brazil targets Asian e-commerce giants, local companies in tax push
- Haddad said firms in Brazil face unfair competition from some players that hide their e-commerce as person-to-person remittances to avoid taxes
- The government will seek approval from the Supreme Court to disallow companies from receiving tax breaks from states on operating expenses
Customers outside the first physical Shein store in Madrid, Spain, June 2, 2022. Photo: Getty Images