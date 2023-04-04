Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has established a new budget section on its flagship digital retail platform Taobao , as competition with online shopping rivals JD.com and Pinduoduo heats up amid a consumption-led economic recovery in the country. The section named 99 Temai, which translates to “99 special sale”, has initially been made available to select users on the main page of Taobao, China’s biggest online retail marketplace, according to a report on Monday by The Paper, a Chinese digital newspaper owned by state-run Shanghai United Media Group. The first batch of products on this budget channel cover hundreds of thousand of items that include household goods, snacks and plants, according to the report that cited anonymous sources. It said this channel, which also offers free shipping, is expected to be rolled out to all Taobao users by the end of April. Alibaba, which owns the South China Morning Post, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Increased price competitiveness is said to be one of one of the five strategies that Taobao is implementing this year, according to a report by Chinese media outlet LatePost in February. Without elaborating, the report said other strategies involved Taobao’s live-streaming campaigns, private domain traffic, and local retail and content. Introducing a budget shopping channel in Taobao not only signals a new price war between Alibaba and Chinese peers JD.com and PDD Holding, but reflects a more aggressive stance by the Hangzhou -based group after announcing a sweeping restructuring plan that will transform the US$257 billion tech empire into six independently run entities. The Taobao budget channel’s launch comes as retail sales of social consumer goods in China rose 3.5 per cent year on year in the first two months of 2023, beating market expectations to reach 7.7 trillion yuan (US$1.1 trillion), according to government data. Gross merchandise volume of physical goods sold on Alibaba’s main domestic shopping platforms Taobao and Tmall saw a “mid-single-digit” decline year on year in the December quarter, owing to weak demand in the fashion and accessories category, Alibaba said in February, when it reported a 2 per cent rise in total revenue to 247.76 billion yuan in the same period. JD.com slashes prices to take on Alibaba and Pinduoduo in e-commerce fight Commenting on reports that China’s e-commerce sector was headed for a new price war, Alibaba chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong said in a conference call, after the group posted its December quarter earnings in February, that price subsidies are nothing new and “no player [in the industry] has managed to achieve a turnaround by [just] providing price subsidies”. In March, JD.com kicked off a 10 billion yuan subsidy campaign that the firm described as “its largest sales promotion event in history”, covering a wide selection of items that include Apple ’s iPhone , earphones and air conditioners, as well as groceries like milk. That campaign by JD.com, China’s second-largest e-commerce services provider, was initiated months after billionaire founder Richard Liu Qiangdong criticised his lieutenants for being remiss on keeping the platform price competitive and other strategic missteps, according to a Post report in December . “Losing our low-price reputation will roil the foundation of our existence,” Liu warned in an internal email at the time. “Low prices are … responsible for our past success, and they will be essential in the future.”