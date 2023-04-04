The Sandbox, the metaverse platform owned by crypto gaming company Animoca Brands, has partnered with two higher education institutions in its home city of Hong Kong, as it prepares for its next phase of growth amid declining cryptocurrency valuations and hype around virtual worlds. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) are two of the new partners joining The Sandbox’s Mega City 3, which is set to launch at the end of the month, company chief operating officer Sebastien Borget said during an event in Quarry Bay on Monday. The schools have signed memorandums of understanding with The Sandbox, with HKDI holding a signing ceremony at its campus in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday. The latest Mega City will focus more on education, according to the company, and the schools will use new land purchased in the virtual space to educate people about the metaverse. Among the programmes being developed are a virtual graduation ceremony for HKDI and various scientific programmes and gaming experiences at HKUST. The Sandbox will also conduct seminars and workshops with students at each school, the company said. “We’re a platform that provides a lot of creative possibilities. Connecting with some of those major institutions that are educating about design or technology … and recognise The Sandbox as the tool for that purpose is, in our opinion, significant and proves the forward-thinking aspect of Hong Kong versus other regions of the world,” Borget said. The new partnerships and upcoming Mega City 3 launch comes ahead of an anticipated opening up of the platform, which the company said will happen in the third quarter, to allow anyone to participate in any experience at any time. The Sandbox has until now limited gameplay to “seasons”, with three having concluded so far, as the company worked to improve the technology. When the platform completely opens up later this year, anyone will be free to self-publish content without any involvement from the company. As hype around the metaverse fizzles and cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) values plunged over the past year, The Sandbox is out to prove that its own virtual world and crypto token Sand are more than just a fad. By its own account, The Sandbox remains the leading virtual land platform, with 23,500 landowners, 4.6 million accounts and more than 400 partners globally. Still, the floor price of the company’s Land NFTs are down 84 per cent to about 0.62 ether (US$1,130) from a peak of 3.9 ether in February 2022, according to CoinGecko. Borget said the platform was not affected heavily by the so-called crypto winter that pushed down valuations, including for the value of its Sand token. In some ways, the market correction was a good thing, he said. “Sales are up, land sells out,” Borget said. “There is demand because there is a concrete utility behind [it].” The Sandbox launches new season as metaverse land prices plunge That “concrete utility” largely comes in the form of brands looking to create new experiences online to reach more people outside the staid walled gardens of social media platforms like Facebook. Many international brands have already staked out their virtual plots of land in The Sandbox, including gaming giant Ubisoft, Warner Music Group and the hit media franchise The Walking Dead . Hongkongers will recognise a spate of experiences offered by local brands such as MTR Corp, HSBC and even the South China Morning Post, which created a gamified version of the Star Ferry Pier . With revenue of US$100 million to US$200 million last year – Borget declined to give a specific revenue figure – The Sandbox is preparing for a future when it will no longer rely almost entirely on primary land sales for funding. The company is planning to have all of its virtual land sold by 2026, by which point it will survive based on the cut it takes from secondary land sales and user-generated content on the platform. The company expects user numbers to continue growing, aided by a new mobile app also expected next year. During the presentation, Borget noted that The Sandbox has more than 450 people working in nine locations around the world, but he did not discuss expansion prospects for the year. The Sandbox “needs to have even more engineers”, he said, but alluded to the troubles facing the rest of the tech industry, which has cut tens of thousands of jobs around the world. “I think it’s important as a company to look at how you remain efficient,” Borget said. “We are looking at staying the most efficient as possible in our operation and focus on the tech side.” He also emphasised that The Sandbox has not announced any downsizing, despite job cuts of 20 to 30 per cent for the rest of the industry. Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and the company that turned the “metaverse” into a household term with its 2021 company rebranding, has itself been slashing thousands of jobs. Late last year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company was cutting about 11,000 jobs , which he followed up by laying off another 10,000 workers this year. The metaverse, a conceptual next-generation version of the internet based around shared 3D environments, was supposed to usher in a new era of virtual interaction online. The hype pulled ahead of consumer demand, however, and sales of related technologies like virtual reality headsets languished. Meta knocked down the price of its Quest Pro headset to US$1,000 this year, slashing US$500 off the sticker price.