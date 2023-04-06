Meituan riders deliver takeaway food to customers on the streets of Guanzhou on February 23, 2023. Photo: SCMP / Elson Li
Meituan prepares bespoke Hong Kong brand in an international push to escape cutthroat China competition

  • China’s largest food delivery firm is organising information sessions and recruiting couriers in Hong Kong in preparation for the launch of a new platform
  • The city of 7 million will likely do little for Meituan’s numbers, analysts say, but shows the company is serious about growth outside mainland China

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 6 Apr, 2023

