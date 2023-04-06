Meituan riders deliver takeaway food to customers on the streets of Guanzhou on February 23, 2023. Photo: SCMP / Elson Li
Meituan prepares bespoke Hong Kong brand in an international push to escape cutthroat China competition
- China’s largest food delivery firm is organising information sessions and recruiting couriers in Hong Kong in preparation for the launch of a new platform
- The city of 7 million will likely do little for Meituan’s numbers, analysts say, but shows the company is serious about growth outside mainland China
Meituan riders deliver takeaway food to customers on the streets of Guanzhou on Februa