An FTX logo and a representation of cryptocurrencies are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken December 13, 2022. Photo: Reuters
FTX’s ‘hubris’ and ‘greed’ led to crypto exchange’s collapse, debtors report says
- FTX lacked fundamental financial controls, as executives stifled dissent and joked about losing track of millions of dollars in assets, report says
- The report is the first released by FTX debtors since Sam Bankman-Fried’s digital-asset empire rapidly collapsed into bankruptcy in November
