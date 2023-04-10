An FTX logo and a representation of cryptocurrencies are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken December 13, 2022. Photo: Reuters
An FTX logo and a representation of cryptocurrencies are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken December 13, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Digital currencies
Tech /  Big Tech

FTX’s ‘hubris’ and ‘greed’ led to crypto exchange’s collapse, debtors report says

  • FTX lacked fundamental financial controls, as executives stifled dissent and joked about losing track of millions of dollars in assets, report says
  • The report is the first released by FTX debtors since Sam Bankman-Fried’s digital-asset empire rapidly collapsed into bankruptcy in November

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:28am, 10 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An FTX logo and a representation of cryptocurrencies are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken December 13, 2022. Photo: Reuters
An FTX logo and a representation of cryptocurrencies are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken December 13, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE