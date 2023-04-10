The Temu app arranged on a smartphone in Hong Kong on November 3, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
PDD’s budget shopping app Temu sees rapid growth in first quarter as Chinese apps battle for US consumers’ wallets
- Temu downloads rose 57 per cent in the first quarter to 19 million, keeping its spot at the top of the download charts
- Temu and Shein have been battling for US consumers with cutthroat pricing that has helped them maintain momentum amid high inflation
