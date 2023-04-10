The Apple logo is seen on the window of a company store in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AFP
The Apple logo is seen on the window of a company store in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AFP
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple sees 40 per cent plunge in PC shipments, the steepest among top computer makers, as pandemic demand evaporates

  • Shipments by all personal computer makers in the first quarter slumped 29 per cent to below the levels of early 2019, according to IDC
  • The cooling demand is giving manufacturers the time ‘to make changes as many factories begin to explore production options outside China’, IDC said

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:25pm, 10 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Apple logo is seen on the window of a company store in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AFP
The Apple logo is seen on the window of a company store in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE