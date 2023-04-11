A Huawei Technologies store in Beijing on January 31, 2023. Huawei has expressed opposition to Nokia’s effort to sell its majority stake in the joint venture TD Tech, which has previously sold rebranded smartphones with chips that Huawei is barred from buying itself. Source: Bloomberg
Huawei opposition to Nokia sale of joint venture threatens Finnish firm’s exit as US-China tensions weigh on deal
- Huawei threatened to stop licensing its technology to TD Tech if Nokia sells its 51 per cent stake to a Shanghai-listed ink maker
- TD Tech, which has previously sold rebranded Huawei phones, is ‘nominally’ a joint venture but actually controlled by the Shenzhen tech giant, analyst says
