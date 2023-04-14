Amazon Web Services has launched its ChatGPT-like service called Bedrock for cloud customers. Photo: Reuters
Amazon joins ChatGPT race with its own generative AI service called Bedrock, targeting cloud customers

  • Amazon’s large-language models, called Titan, will be made available on AWS and can help draft blog posts or answer open-ended questions
  • The popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has set off a fierce competition to capitalise on the technology, and Amazon thinks its in-house chips give it an edge

Bloomberg

Updated: 10:23am, 14 Apr, 2023

