A woman walks along a ByteDance building with the Douyin logo, the Chinese counterpart of TikTok in Beijing, China. TikTok owner ByteDance has embarked on a new stock option buy-back programme allowing employees to offload holdings, even as it faces intensified political backlash overseas. EPA-EFE
ByteDance
TikTok owner ByteDance offers to buy back shares from employees at unchanged price amid political headwinds, stalled IPO

  • The steady buy-back price is being offered at a time when the company’s valuation is in decline, with a recent investment valuing the company at around US$220 billion, down from a peak valuation of US$400 billion in 2021
  • The unchanged buy-back price interrupts an earlier streak of higher repurchase prices offered at each of the past four offers made between 2021 and 2022

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 3:58pm, 17 Apr, 2023

