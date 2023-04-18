Alibaba Cloud and the HKU Business School are collaborating on a new undergraduate credit course on cloud computing. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba launches cloud computing course at the University of Hong Kong Business School to train local talent
- Undergraduate students at the University of Hong Kong will be able to take Alibaba Cloud’s credit course starting September
- Alibaba Cloud, which is directly managed by group CEO Daniel Zhang Yong, is seen as one of Alibaba’s key engines for growth
