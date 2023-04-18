Apple opened its first retail store in India on Tuesday, underscoring the US tech titan’s increasing focus on the South Asian nation as a key sales market and alternative manufacturing hub to China. Apple chief executive Tim Cook personally opened the doors to welcome customers, as company employees cheered. Hundreds of admirers of the iPhone maker queued around the store in a swanky shopping centre in the financial capital Mumbai , some of them waiting overnight. The California-based firm is betting big on the nation of 1.4 billion people – home to the second-highest number of smartphone users in the world, after China – with a second store to open in the capital New Delhi on Thursday. The world’s biggest company in terms of market value is also expanding its manufacturing footprint in India, as it seeks to diversify its supply chain away from a heavy dependence on neighbouring China. In a statement, Apple described the new stores in India as “major expansion” of its presence in the country. “We’re excited to build on our long-standing history,” Cook said in the statement. Apple launched its online store in India in 2020, but had not opened an official bricks-and-mortar shop until now owing to previous investment rules, since relaxed, requiring foreign retailers to source 30 per cent of raw materials locally, and pandemic delays. Apple’s sales in India surge nearly 50 per cent to US$6 billion Sales and marketing executive Purav Mehta, 30, camped overnight outside the store ahead of the opening, bringing with him his still-unopened 2013 iPod Touch. “We’ve been looking forward to it … for a long time we’ve been waiting for this,” he told Agence France-Presse. Stationery dealer Madhav Mimani, 27, travelled about 900 kilometres (560 miles) from Rajasthan for the event. “I think with Apple manufacturing in India, the prices are going to go down because it’s local manufacturing, which makes the iPhones affordable,” he said. “It also increases chances of the Indians buying iPhones made in India because of the sentimental value.” Made-in-India iPhones surge as Apple moves production away from China India has more than 600 million smartphone users, with Android devices dominating the price-sensitive market. Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi , Vivo , Oppo and Realme had a combined market share of 66 per cent in 2022, according to research firm Canalys, while Samsung Electronics held a 19 per cent share. Apple’s iPhones compete in the premium segment of the market and had just a four per cent share last year. But Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said Apple could benefit from the “premiumisation” of India’s smartphone market and financing schemes for both retailers and consumers. Apple to make India its own region, using what it ‘learned in China’ “Apple is emphasising more on the Indian market because they see more opportunity,” Chaurasia said. Cook said in a February earnings call that “India is a hugely exciting market for us and is a major focus”. “We are, in essence, taking what we learned in China years ago and how we scale … and bringing that to bear. Apple was “putting a significant amount of energy” into India, Cook added, saying he was “very bullish” on the country. Apple supplier Foxconn to produce AirPods at a new plant in India India is also becoming central to Apple’s plans to shift its production of devices and components away from China amid diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing and the supply chain fallout from strict Covid-19 policies. Just one per cent of Apple’s iPhones were made in India in 2021, but that jumped to seven per cent last year, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing sources. The company began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 through Taiwanese suppliers Foxconn Technology Group , Wistron and Pegatron .