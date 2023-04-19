A visitor at the SEMICON China trade fair in Shanghai, March 17, 2021. Guangdong is trying to match Shanghai in chip developments. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: China’s Guangdong province doubles down on semiconductor expansion with 40 new projects worth US$74 billion, says top official

  • Guangdong’s chip efforts are part of Beijing’s drive for semiconductor self-sufficiency amid US restrictions on China’s access to the most advanced chip technologies
  • Guangdong annually imports about 1 trillion yuan worth of semiconductors, or about a third of the country’s total, according to vice governor Wang Xi

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 2:30pm, 19 Apr, 2023

