Xu Li, CEO and co-founder of SenseTime, unveils SenseTime’s answer to ChatGPT, on April 10. Photo: Weibo
Chinese tech firms are looking to create their own ChatGPT moment but do they match up to the US front runner?

  • Baidu was among the first Chinese hopefuls to get in on the act, unveiling its ChatGPT-challenger Ernie Bot in February
  • Alibaba has integrated its effort, Tongyi Qianwen, into its Slack-like online collaboration tool Dingtalk

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 11:03pm, 19 Apr, 2023

