The logo of a US-based Seagate Technology plant is seen in Singapore on August 4, 2009. Photo: AFP
Seagate sales to Huawei result in US$300 million fine in US for the world’s biggest hard-drive maker
- The fine represents the largest stand-alone settlement in the history of the Bureau of Industry and Security, which first blacklisted Huawei in 2019
- Rules introduced in 2020 barred sales of devices with US-origin technology to Huawei without authorisation
The logo of a US-based Seagate Technology plant is seen in Singapore on August 4, 2009. Photo: AFP