The logo of a US-based Seagate Technology plant is seen in Singapore on August 4, 2009. Photo: AFP
Huawei
Tech /  Big Tech

Seagate sales to Huawei result in US$300 million fine in US for the world’s biggest hard-drive maker

  • The fine represents the largest stand-alone settlement in the history of the Bureau of Industry and Security, which first blacklisted Huawei in 2019
  • Rules introduced in 2020 barred sales of devices with US-origin technology to Huawei without authorisation

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:09pm, 20 Apr, 2023

